DuBOIS — Drivers in the DuBois Main Street area of the city may have noticed that the Streetscape Project has begun.
“It’s well on its way,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “We are hoping to finish it up here in about 120 days.”
The city was selected to receive $1.5 million in funding from the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to aid with the beautification project linking a residential neighborhood with Downtown DuBois and DuBois Penn Highlands Hospital, Suplizio said.
The project will replace broken or missing sidewalks and driving surfaces throughout the neighborhood and downtown. In addition, lighting will be installed and utilities will be replaced as needed. This includes a new traffic signal at the intersection of Long Avenue and Main Street.
“This will help the roadway to one of our main employers of the area and one of the backbones of the city of DuBois, which is Penn Highlands. It will also help beautify the area coming in with new sidewalks and lighting,” Suplizio said.
Suplizio expressed appreciation in a previously published Courier Express article to Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, who represents the 25th Senatorial District, which includes Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties and portions of Clearfield County, and who helped secure the grant.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
“I’m sure people have found it to be somewhat inconvenient at times,” Suplizio said of the construction. “Obviously, any time you do improvements you are going to experience delays with traffic. But hopefully it will just be a little bit longer and everybody will be pleased with the results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.