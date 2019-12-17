DuBOIS — The 27th Annual Light Up A Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish was a huge success with $99,500 being raised, according to regional manager Lindsey Herzing. She said additional money will be mailed this week.
The annual fundraising campaign for Make-A-Wish was held the week of Dec. 9-13 in DuBois.
“We are so thankful for everyone who supported the campaign,” said Herzing. “The generous community came through again in a big way and we cannot say thank you enough.”
The total amount of money raised will be used to grant the wishes of at least 22 children who have critical illnesses, Herzing said.
Make-A-Wish is an organization that fulfills wishes for children ages 2 1/2 to 18. Only those children who have life-threatening illnesses documented by their physician are eligible to be referred.
Over the last 26 years, donors in the greater DuBois area have contributed more than $2 million to the campaign, Herzing said.
Herzing said Make-A-Wish has facilitated many wishes this year in the 11-county region that includes Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties served by the Punxsutawney office this last fiscal year which ended in August.
Make-A-Wish could not make the granting of the wishes possible without the donations that come in throughout the year and especially during the Light Up a Child’s Life campaign, Herzing said.
Anyone can recommend a child, from friends and family members to church members, nurses, doctors or volunteers.
When a child is referred, Make-A-Wish makes sure the family is aware the child has been referred and approves.
Then the agency works with doctors to have a form filled out confirming the child has a life-threatening medical condition.
A team of volunteers then sets up to go to the home and find out what the child dreams of.
The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900. The average was $3,400 when wishes began being granted in 1980, but costs have risen.
The Light Up A Child’s Life campaign is the only internal campaign the organization conducts. Sometimes other organizations raise money for Make-A-Wish or students conduct senior projects that benefit the agency.