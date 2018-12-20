The 25th Annual Light Up A Child’s Life campaign for Make-A-Wish was a huge success with approximately $105,000 being raised, according to regional manager Lindsey Herzing.
The annual fundraising campaign for Make-A-Wish was held the week of Dec. 3-7 in DuBois.
The total amount of money raised will be used to grant the wishes of at least 24 children who have critical illnesses, Herzing said.
“The community, businesses, clubs and students were again so generous and supportive of our annual event which marked 25 years this year,” said Herzing. “We could not ask for more support and are blessed to be able to serve the families and make great memories for them with a wish experience.”
The 2018 campaign raised $10,000 more than last year’s campaign, which totaled $95,000, said Herzing.
Make-A-Wish is an organization that fulfills wishes for children ages 2 1/2 to 18. Only those children who have life-threatening illnesses documented by their physician are eligible to be referred.
Over the last 24 years, donors in the greater DuBois area have contributed more than $1.9 million to the campaign, Herzing said.
Herzing said Make-A-Wish has facilitated many wishes this year in the 11-county region that includes Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties served by the Punxsutawney office this last fiscal year which ended in August.
Make-A-Wish could not make the granting of the wishes possible without the donations that come in throughout the year and especially during the Light Up a Child’s Life campaign, Herzing said.
Anyone can recommend a child, from friends and family members to church members, nurses, doctors or volunteers.
When a child is referred, Make-A-Wish makes sure the family is aware the child has been referred and approves.
Then the agency works with doctors to have a form filled out confirming the child has a life-threatening medical condition.
A team of volunteers then sets up to go to the home and find out what the child dreams of.
The average cost for the granting of a wish is $3,900. The average was $3,400 when wishes began being granted in 1980, but costs have risen.
The Light Up A Child’s Life campaign is the only internal campaign the organization conducts. Sometimes other organizations raise money for Make-A-Wish or students conduct senior projects that benefit the agency.
