DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at this week’s meeting, approved an outdoor amusement permit for three upcoming events planned at the DuBois Mall.
According to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, the first is a Mother’s Day event scheduled for May 2-8. A couple of food vendors will be located outside May 7-8, along with other local vendors coordinated with Made in PA.
The second event is Celebration of First Responders from June 15-19. They want to honor all Sandy Township first responders. Bartlebaugh Amusements will have rides, games and food vendors. Five percent of the sales will be donated to the township first responders. Made in PA will also be at this event, coordinating local vendors and also donating 50 percent of the sales to first responders. They are also looking at music and a stage for one or two days of that event.
The third event will be the Pumpkin Fest, Oct. 7-9. Again, this will include local vendors and nonprofits and will focus on family fun activities, said Arbaugh.
The supervisors approved the permit and waived the $25,000 bond since they won’t be using any roads.