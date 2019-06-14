Between the first of April 2018 and the end of March, three area residents had walked 2,195 miles at the DuBois Mall. Matthew Kelly, of Reynoldsville, walked 1,012 miles of those himself for a total of 2,024 laps around the mall.
Nancy Williams, of DuBois, walked 1,403 laps for a total of 703 miles, while James Bloom, of Mahaffey, walked 962 laps for a total of 481 miles.
Thursday, the three were recognized for reaching these milestones as part of the Mall Walkers program jointly sponsored by Penn Highlands Healthcare and the mall.
Penn Highlands Senior Marketing Coordinator Mary Jo Yebernetsky said the program was started in 2013 and Kelly is the first walker to reach the 1,000-mile milestone.
“People have been doing a lot of walking,” said Yebernetsky. “We have hit the end of the year when we tally everything up, and we have discovered we have some outstanding walkers. Three of them are here today because they hit amazing goals.”
“It’s a phenomenal number,” said Yebernetsky about the trio’s walking miles.
“All of them are being recognized today by Penn Highlands and the DuBois Mall for outstanding work, for being healthy, for exercising, and doing their laps,” Yebernetsky said. “We got into this program to make sure that people were moving, and getting out and exercising.”
“The DuBois Mall is an excellent place to do it because of temperature control, it’s flat, it’s open, and has convenient hours where people can come in and be in a safe environment,” said Yebernetsky.
Mall administrative assistant Chris Quashnock also announced that there is a new Mall Walkers Hall of Fame plaque to honor those in the program who walk more than 500 miles in the course of a year.
“We will put your name, and your miles on the plaque, which will be placed in the middle of the mall,” said Quashnock.
In addition, each of the three walkers were given t-shirts and a water bottle.
Quashnock said more than 200 area residents are registered for the mall walker program and an average 70 may walk in the mall each day.
“We have an early morning crowd, a mid-morning and then like a late afternoon crowd,” said Quashnock.
Kelly has been a participant of the program for the past four years.
Between April 2015 and March 2016 he walked 1,734 laps of the mall for a total of 867 miles; between April 2016 and March 2017 he walked 1,806 laps for 903 miles; between April 2017 and March 2018 he walked 1,912 laps for 956 miles.
Kelly said his motivation for walking is his health.
“I have to do it for my health, I have to do (at least) 3 miles every day,” said Kelly, noting he walks at the mall every day no matter what the weather is like.
He said he enjoys walking at the mall because it’s safe.
“It feels amazing,” said Kelly about reaching the 1000-mile milestone. Now weighing in at about 175 pounds, Kelly said he has lost about 100 pounds over several years as a result of exercise and healthy eating.
Williams said her health is a huge motivator for her walking as well.
“I’ve been doing this amazingly for six years. The good Lord willing, I’ll get six more in,” said Williams. “I do thank God every day when my feet hit the floor and I can walk and be here.”
She credits dedication, discipline and the fact that she has a friend, Barb, who meets her there to walk every morning at 6 a.m.
“To me, that’s very important because I know she’s waiting for me to be here,” said Williams. “I do appreciate the mall in particular, having the doors open at 6 o’clock and appreciate the program for encouraging us to do this and to take care of our health. Health is first and foremost for me being here.”
Bloom said he comes to the mall to walk “every chance I get.” He said he enjoys meeting people and just wants to stay healthy. He’s going to try really hard again next year to meet the 500-mile mark.
When someone joins the program, the suggested “starting goal” is four laps two times per week. Achieving that goal results in the accumulation of 52 miles per quarter.
Participants keep track of their progress on sheets provided by the mall and the hospital, turning them in to the mall office at the end of every quarter in return for “goodies” provided by mall merchants.
After a participant turns in his or her fourth record keeping sheet, he or she is given a t-shirt bearing the program’s logo.
There is no charge for participation in the program.
“Walking is the easiest way to exercise,” according to Mark Hoffman, Penn Highlands Healthcare service line director for Rehabilitation and Occupational Health which includes physical, occupational and speech therapies, athletic training and occupational health. “Walking is low-risk for injuries or other problems, Hoffman said. You can do it with little effort and little cost, and it fits into your schedule whenever you have time.”
Hoffman also praised the walkers for reaching their milestones.
For more information, visit or call the the mall office at 814-375-2602.