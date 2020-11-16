DuBOIS — A 34-year-old DuBois man is accused of assaulting two people earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Nov. 2, state police in DuBois charged James Herbert Robbins Jr., Barr Road, with a felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and harassment and a summary charge of public drunkenness. Monetary bail, set at $10,000, was posted.
At 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, the police responded to an incident at Barr’s residence. When the police arrived at the scene, Robbins was allegedly highly intoxicated.
While the police talked to Robbins, the victim also contacted state police and stated that she was allegedly physically assaulted by Robbins. She said she drove away from the residence with two others who were at the residence because they were afraid for their lives, according to the affidavit.
At 9 p.m. on Nov. 1, the police went to a residence on Home Camp Road to conduct interviews with both victims and a witness, the affidavit said.
The victim stated that Robbins allegedly came home highly intoxicated and started yelling at her, the affidavit said. Robbins is then accused of picking the victim up and slamming her up against a couch inside the residence. Robbins is also accused of kicking the victim several times, grabbing her and scratching her. The victim also reportedly had a large bruise and scratch on her upper left arm, the affidavit said. She also was reportedly bleeding from her left hand and had blood on her shirt.
A second victim told the police that Robbins reportedly assaulted the woman inside the residence. The second victim also told the police that Robbins became physical with him, and at one point, reportedly took a forearm and drove it into the second victim’s neck for several seconds inside the master bedroom. The second victim stated that the first victim and another witness had to reportedly punch Robbins multiple times to get him off his neck.
Both the victims and the witness provided written victim/witness statements and recorded interviews.
Robbins’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 at the DuBois Magistrate office.