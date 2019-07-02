SENECA — A DuBois man waived a preliminary hearing scheduled last week on charges filed against him in connection with his allegedly striking a developmentally disabled person and throwing him out of a vehicle at a rest area on Interstate 80 in Venango County while he was an employee with Arc Human Services.
Justin Blade Allen, 27, 6 E. Dixon Ave., DuBois, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 26 before District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey in Seneca, Venango County.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police spoke with a witness who said he saw a white Kia Sorento pull up near the building next to the handicapped parking spot, and saw three males get out of the vehicle. The witness said he saw the front seat passenger, later identified as Allen, strike the rear seat passenger on the back of his head.
The witness said after using the restroom, the victim returned to the rear of the vehicle, buckled his seat belt and closed the door.
Allen was then allegedly seen opening the rear door, throwing the victim onto the pavement and jumping on top of him, the affidavit said.
The witness said he then intervened and told the males to “take it elsewhere,” the affidavit said. Allen then allegedly picked up the victim and threw him into the back passenger seat before climbing into the back driver’s side seat beside him.
According to the witness, he could once again see arms flailing in the back seat as the three males left the rest area, heading east on I-80. The witness was able to get the registration plate from the vehicle by taking a photograph with his cell phone.
Allen has been charged by Franklin-based state police with misdemeanor (first degree) counts of neglect of care of a dependent person and simple assault (second degree) and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with a May 2 incident at the eastbound I-80 rest area located at mile marker 30 in Irwin Township, Venango County, according to the criminal complaint.
When interviewed by the police, Allen initially denied striking the victim on the back of the head, and then stated, “I don’t remember smacking him in the back of the head,” according to the affidavit. Allen agreed it is not policy to throw the victim onto the ground. He said, “I did not mean to throw him onto the ground.” He said the policy is to “escort the victim out of the car and onto the ground when he’s having an episode.”
Unsecured bail was set at $2,500. The case will be heard in the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.