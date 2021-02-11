DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing charges for allegedly inappropriately touching two young girls, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Feb. 1, Sandy Township police charged Robert Alfred Marshall Jr., 40, White Road, with two felony counts of corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault by a person less than 13 years of age.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received notification from Clearfield County Children and Youth Services about a suspected child abuse case that may have originated on White Road in Sandy Township. The report indicated that the juvenile female victim resides in Maryland. Clearfield County CYS advised that a forensic interview was to be conducted in Baltimore County on Oct. 7, 2020.
On Nov. 6, 2020, the police received correspondence from the Crimes Against Children Unit via email, which advised there were minimal facts of the case and that the venue was in DuBois, the affidavit said.
Clearfield County CYS did provide the police with a CD of the forensic interview, which took place on Oct. 7, 2020, the affidavit said.
During the interview, the victim, an 11-year-old girl, said that Marshall touched her inappropriately outside of her clothes and that she fell forward to the floor to get away from him, the affidavit stated. She said that she needed to tell someone because her safety is important and she thought it was important to tell someone.
On the same date, a second juvenile was interviewed, a 14-year-old, who said that her sister was touched inappropriately by Marshall, the affidavit said. The second juvenile also allegedly said that she was touched inappropriately by Marshall a few years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old in a house near DuBois.
On Jan. 13, 2021, the police went to White Road and contact was made with Marshall, who agreed to to go the township police department to talk about the allegations, the affidavit said. Marshall was given a courtesy ride to the station. Once inside the patrol car, Marshall reportedly said he was aware why the police showed up at his house. The affidavit said the police officer did not question Marshall during the trip back to the station.
Once at the station, Marshall was advised of his Miranda warnings and agreed to talk to the police, the affidavit stated.
The police informed Marshall about the two allegations filed against him, the affidavit said. Marshall allegedly admitted to touching both young girls inappropriately on top of their clothes and cuddling with each girl.
Marshall reportedly stated that the time frame would have been this past summer when he committed these inappropriate acts, the affidavit said.
The affidavit stated that Marshall reportedly described in detail his desire for youthful, not mentally young girls. Marshall allegedly said he preferred younger females and their body shape, the affidavit said.
Marshall’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 5 at the DuBois Magistrate office.