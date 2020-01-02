REYNOLDSVILLE — An area man is in jail after being accused of raping a child while babysitting in October.
Reynoldsville Borough Police filed charges against William Dean Rockwell, 38, of DuBois, on Dec. 23, including 12 felony charges of four counts of rape of a child, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and two counts of sexual assault and two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incident occurred when Rockwell was left alone with the 5-year-old victim for eight hours while he was babysitting the child. The following day, the victim told a family member he/she and Rockwell had played a secret game, which was then reported to DuBois City Police.
An interview was conducted with the victim by the Clearfield County Child Advocate Center. The child reportedly told the interviewer that she and Rockwell had played a secret princess and bad guy game. The victim reportedly told the police Rockwell made inappropriate sexual contact with her. The affidavit said an examiner of the child reportedly indicated that the child underwent a traumatic sexual event.
When Rockwell was interviewed by the police in December, he reportedly admitted he watched the victim at her house. He allegedly told police they played a princess game, but he couldn’t remember how the game was played. However, it was stated that he could remember details of other games they played.
He allegedly denied touching the victim inappropriately, but did reportedly admit to using methamphetamine that day while watching the victim. It was reported that Rockwell allegedly said the victim walked in on him in the bathroom.
According to the affidavit, Rockwell reportedly made alarming comments during the interview such as, “Nobody in the world made me feel the way she did.” Rockwell reportedly said it was all her imagination.
Rockwell is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 23 before District Judge David Inzana in Reynoldsville.