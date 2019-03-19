A DuBois man has been accused of restraining a woman and threatening to kill her following an incident which occurred at 5:07 p.m. on March 12 in the City of DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
Eric C. Whitehouse, 51, 317 W. Long Ave., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, terroristic threats, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, assault, false imprisonment, recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts of harassment and driving while suspended-DUI related.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a DuBois residence in the area of West Washington Avenue in response to a report of a disturbance. The dispatch advised that a 911 call had been placed and the line was open. Dispatchers were able to hear voices screaming and determined that there was a physical altercation taking place.
The officers responded to the area and were unable to locate the disturbance. Dispatch continued to provide updated locations as the caller seemed to be in a moving vehicle. The dispatch received a call from a witness in the area of West Long Avenue, who said a man was seen physically assaulting a woman in a green Honda SUV.
The Honda was located on Parkway Drive at the intersection of DuBois Street and officers initiated a vehicle stop after seeing the driver, Whitehouse, allegedly driving with no hands on the steering wheel and shaking his hands at the woman passenger.
When officers stopped the vehicle, the woman frantically exited the passenger side of the vehicle and fell to the ground, the affidavit said. The woman was crawling away from the vehicle and crying hysterically. She began pleading with officers, asking for help and thanking them for saving her. She begged them not to release Whitehouse, advising that she feared he would kill her.
According to the affidavit, the woman stated that Whitehouse had been displaying erratic behavior throughout the day while they were at his residence. He allegedly continued to say that “we need to leave before they kill us.”
The affidavit said that Whitehouse began yelling at her and ordered her to pack a bag. He then suddenly grasped her hair and began dragging her down a flight of stairs at her apartment building and forcefully pushed her into a vehicle.
Whitehouse began driving as he maintained his grip on her hair and head, the affidavit said. He continued to yell at her, threatening to punch her until she became unconscious and knock out all of her teeth. The woman said she was able to reach into her purse and call 911. She said she had hoped to relay messages relevant to her location and details about the assault.
The woman said that Whitehouse allowed her to raise her head temporarily and she saw that she was in a local motel parking lot, the affidavit said. The woman said that she feared Whitehouse would kill her if he brought her into the motel room. She said he threatened to kill her several times while driving around, although she could not recall exact quotes.
Unable to post $25,000 bail, Whitehouse is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Ford’s office.
