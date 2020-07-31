DuBOIS — A DuBois man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 7, DuBois City Police charged Tyler Robert Doane, 19, South Main Street, DuBois, with felony counts of statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older and corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, the complaint said.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a city police officer attended a forensic interview with a 14-year-old girl at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center at 1:16 p.m. June 10. During the interview, the girl stated that she was allegedly in a sexual relationship with Doane and they had sexual intercourse multiple times between August 2019 through February 2020. She said that this had taken place at his residence.
At 12:53 p.m. June 11, the police interviewed Doane and he reportedly said at first his relationship with the girl was just a friendship. He stated as they got to know each other better, he started to have feelings for her and that they started to “mess around and kiss” once in awhile, according to the affidavit. He allegedly admitted that the relationship became sexual in August of 2019 and said it was her idea. He stated that he knew it was wrong but he was in love with her.
Doane reportedly said the two had sex multiple times through February 2020.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 7 at Ford’s office.