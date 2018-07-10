DuBOIS — A 39-year-old man, charged with threatening to shoot a woman, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois.
Michael W. Miles, 110 S. Franklin St., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with a misdemeanor account of terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment in connection with an incident which occurred on June 27.
The police responded to a report of a suspicious person at the corner of West Long Avenue and Orange Alley in the city, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
A man reported to the police that another man, later identified as Miles, was walking down Orange Alley kicking at a dumpster and then kicking over a garbage can. Miles is accused of then attempting to break into a vehicle on Orange Alley by pulling his sleeve over his fingers and pulling at the door handle. When the man confronted Miles, Miles is said to have threatened to shoot the other man’s pregnant girlfriend who was present at the time.
The witness said he advised Miles that he was armed with a concealed weapon, at which time, Miles fled the scene on foot, the affidavit said.
The witness directed the police to the area of West Spruce Alley and Franklin. A citizen arrived and identified the man as Miles. Another person told the police that Miles lives in the area of 100 S. Franklin Ave. When approaching that area, the police saw Miles between that location and the house located at 110 S. Franklin St.
When police saw Miles leave the area between the two houses on foot, they ordered him to stop, but he ran from the police, the affidavit said.
Miles was taken into custody in the area of Weber and Main streets, the affidavit said. While being interviewed at the DuBois City Police Station, Miles said he was walking in the alley when a man approached him demanding to know if he (Miles) was looking at his girlfriend. Miles indicated that he was not and the male threatened to shoot him. Miles said he was afraid for his safety and ran from the scene, thinking that the male was a police officer.
Miles denied attempting to break into a vehicle in the alley, the affidavit said. The police told Miles that someone had allegedly filmed the incident with a cell phone and he then recalled that he had “checked himself out” in the reflection of a car window that was parked in the alley. When asked why he covered his fingers with his sleeve prior to attempting to open the car door, he then recalled that he had seen his tattoos in the reflection and was “ashamed” and tried to conceal them from himself by covering them with his sleeve, the affidavit said.
The other male and his girlfriend both provided written statements to the police.
Miles is in the Clearfield County Jail, Clearfield, in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
