DuBois City Police have filed drug charges against a DuBois man following an incident in October 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 7, police charged Matthew Edwin Hickman, 31, 1240 S. Main St., DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer was on patrol on Oct. 28, 2018, when he saw the driver of an SUV commit a traffic violation in the area of South State Street and South Avenue.
The officer reportedly stopped the SUV on South Main Street and approached the male driver who was identified as Matthew Hickman. As the officer was talking to Hickman, the affidavit said, Hickman appeared very nervous.
Police said Hickman stated he was nervous and scared about being stopped. The policer officer reportedly returned Hickman’s documents and advised him that he was free to leave.
After walking back to his patrol vehicle, the officer then re-approached the vehicle as Hickman was putting the vehicle in gear and asked him if he had any grenades, guns, large amounts of cash, drugs or anything he should be concerned about in his vehicle. Hickman reportedly advised the officer that he did not and subsequently gave the officer permission to search the vehicle.
Asked if he had anything on his person that was going to stab or hurt the officer, the affidavit said Hickman told the officer he had a syringe in his pocket and pulled it out. The officer had him place it on top of his vehicle and then patted him down. When asked what the syringe was for, Hickman reportedly said he had a problem with drugs and it was for shooting up drugs. He advised the officer that he “shot up” earlier that day.
The officer located a wax-colored stamp bag of suspected heroin on the back passenger side seat of the vehicle with the numerals 1738 on it in red ink. The officer removed it as evidence along with the syringe. Underneath the driver’s side seat, the officer reportedly found two bags full of new syringes which also were taken as evidence.
Hickman was then advised he was free to go and that the police would be sending the suspected heroin to the crime lab. A lab report returned from the Erie Crime Lab determined the controlled substance was heroin and weighed 0.015 grams, the affidavit said.
Hickman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 5 at Ford’s office.
