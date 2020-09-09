REYNOLDSVILLE — A DuBois man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing $152,310 while cleaning out a trailer, according to court documents.
The Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed charges against Scott James Territo, 51, of DuBois, on Aug. 27, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a private investigator came to the police station to report a theft that occurred in Reynoldsville.
He explained to the officer that Territo had been hired by a family to clean out the residence after their relative died. While cleaning the trailer, Territo allegedly found a large amount of cash, and initially kept it to himself.
The investigator reported that Territo initially handed over $4,851.35, which is not included in the amount. The victim was contacted by a friend who told her she had reason to believe there was more money than what she was initially given. When the victim confronted Territo about there being more money, she received another $21,000 from him, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told her he went back to the trailer and found the money.
Again, the victim told Territo there was more money, and that she was going to go to the police. Territo allegedly told her he had a few more boxes to go through. This conversation took place at the bank, the affidavit said.
Territo allegedly returned 30 minutes later with a bag that had $99,840 in cash, saying he found it in the bottom of a box.
The victim again said there was more money, so Territo said he would talk to his two employees about money, and that they could leave it in his truck no questions asked. The next day he allegedly brought another bag containing $8,900 that he said was left in his truck.
When Territo and the victim met again, Territo allegedly admitted to spending some of the money he found. He later provided a list to the victim that totaled $22,570. This made the total amount of money $152,310, according to the affidavit. He had paid back $5,700 so far.
The police and private investigator met with Territo in February, and he allegedly admitted to taking the money, then returning most of it, and spending some of it. At this time, he also told the police the $8,900 he returned was not taken by his employees.
He provided a written statement about his involvement with taking the money, and lying when questioned by the victim, according to the affidavit.
Territo has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 30 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.