BROOKVILLE — A DuBois man is facing charges related to an incident where he allegedly used a counterfeit $100 bill at Mike’s East Side in Brookville.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Corey Sheldon Bigelow, 29, of DuBois, on Feb. 16, including a felony charge of forgery, a misdemeanor charge of theft by deception, and a summary charge of driving while license is suspended or revoked.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Mike’s East Side store for a report of fake currency being used. When police arrived, the store manager reportedly gave officers a counterfeit $100 bill. Officers noted the bill immediately appeared fake because of its colors and lack of anti-counterfeit identifiers.
The manager showed police security footage which showed a man with a tattoo on the right side of his neck using the fake bill for change. The manager noted he and two women spent some time on the skill games before using the fake money and leaving. The group left in a black Chevrolet Traverse, heading east.
According to the affidavit, Brookville police contacted the Sandy Township and DuBois City police departments and provided a photo of the suspect. One of the DuBois City officers suggested it to be Bigelow based on past experiences. Officers obtained a photograph of Bigelow from the Clearfield County Jail and confirmed he has a similar tattoo on the right side of his neck as the man in the surveillance video.
A Sandy Township officer knew of Bigelow from police investigations, and knew of him to be associated with a known female who is the registered owner of a Chevrolet Traverse. Based on the store footage, police believe Bigelow drove the car from Mike’s East Side, at which time his license was suspended for a DUI conviction, according to the affidavit.
Police allegedly believe Bigelow is the man on the surveillance footage, and believe he knew the bill was fake, which is why he waited until the group was ready to leave before attempting to cash it, so he would no longer be at the store when it was discovered, according to the affidavit.
Bigelow is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.