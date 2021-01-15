DuBOIS – A DuBois man is facing felony charges after several controlled substances – including marijuana, methamphetamines and psychedelic mushrooms – along with more than $5,100 were allegedly found in a vehicle following a traffic stop.
Christopher Lee Poling, 33, of North Fourth Street, is charged with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity with the intent to promote unlawful activity, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magisterial District Judge office.
Earlier this week, DuBois City police Chief Blaine Clark reported to DuBois City Council that a drug bust Sunday resulted in the confiscation of approximately 6 pounds of marijuana, one-half pound of methamphetamines and 5 ounces of mushrooms. The street value of the drugs was estimated at more than $34,000. Charges against Poling were filed Thursday, court documents show, and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced the charges Friday.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 10 around 8:11 p.m. at Third Street and Chestnut Street in the City of DuBois for a vehicle that had a headlight not functioning properly.
When an officer approached the vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana even while wearing a respirator mask, according to the affidavit.
The driver was identified as Poling, who told police he was aware of the headlight being out and was going to replace it. When asked about the smell of marijuana, Poling allegedly told police he did not know what the smell was or where it was coming from.
After a second officer arrived, police reportedly asked Poling to step out of the vehicle. During questioning, Poling allegedly said he had a bag of marijuana in his pants pocket. According to the affidavit, an officer then retrieved a plastic bag with a substance that appeared to be marijuana from Poling’s pocket. When removing the bag, another bag containing a white crystal substance came out as well, with the substance appearing to be methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
Poling was placed in handcuffs and allegedly told police he had about a pound of marijuana in the back of the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the vehicle was towed to the DuBois City Police Department in anticipation of a search warrant. When again questioned at the station, Poling allegedly told police he was the owner of the vehicle and that he had two pounds of marijuana for personal use. Poling reportedly also said a black bag would contain the marijuana and a tan bag would only contain clothes, the affidavit stated
On Jan. 11, police executed a search warrant on Poling’s vehicle.
According to the affidavit, police reportedly found the following items inside the black bag Poling described:
- A sandwich bag containing a white crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamines
- Four bags of a vacuum-sealed substance which appeared to be marijuana
- A sandwich bag of what appeared to be psychedelic mushrooms
- Two small bags of white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamines
- A U.S. currency banking strap with “$1,000” on it, numerous baggies and rubber bands
Inside the tan bag Poling said only contained clothes, police allegedly found:
- Nine bags of vacuum-sealed substance which appeared to be marijuana
- Two bags of white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamines
- A bag with a wax-like substance inside
- Sixty-three 9 mm ammunition rounds, containers, baggies, a glass pipe and metal grinder
In the glove box and elsewhere in the vehicle, police reportedly found:
- $5,140 in U.S. currency, as $20 bills banded
- A vacuum sealer and two rolls of bags
- A bag which appeared to be marijuana
- A notebook page with two names and a dollar amount assigned, which appeared to be a ledger
- A digital scale
Through training and experience, police detailed that what was found is consistent with drug trafficking.
Poling was arraigned Friday morning and sent to Clearfield County Jail with bail set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.