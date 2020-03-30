DuBOIS — A DuBois man faces felony forgery charges after he allegedly tried to purchase items with counterfeit money from two area businesses, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 25, Sandy Township Police charged Andrew J. Stanton, East Washington Ave., DuBois, with two felony counts of forgery – uttering a forged instrument, one felony count of criminal attempt – forgery – uttering a forged instrument, two misdemeanor counts each of possession of an instrument of crime with intent and theft by deception – false impression. The charges stem from an incident at 10:41 a.m. Feb. 16 at Kwik Fill, 1200 S. Brady St, DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police responded to the business in response to a report of an attempt to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. Police met with a cashier who said at approximately 10:30 a.m., a man came into the store and attempted to purchase miscellaneous items with a “clearly counterfeit bill.” The cashier said she recognized the bill as fake as it stated on the bill itself, “For Motion Picture Purposes.”
After questioning the man, who was wearing a ball cap and camouflage coat, for his name and information he provided the name of Andrew Stanton, who is known to the police. The cashier said that Stanton did not receive any merchandise for the bill, only gas for his car that was purchased separately. Stanton then reportedly left in a small blue sedan, the affidavit said.
The business kept the fake $20 bill and police took possession of it.
At 10:39 a.m., DuBois City Police were dispatched to Sheetz, 124 N. Brady St., DuBois, for a report of a man, matching the same description allegedly attempting to pass a fake $20 bill. Police were able to identify Stanton by reviewing security footage. The man was also on camera operating a blue sedan.
Comparing the two $20 bills, police found them to be identical.
Stanton was contacted by city police and agreed to go to the city police station, the affidavit said. While being interviewed by police, Stanton reportedly admitted to attempting to pass the counterfeit bills.
Stanton’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 8 at Ford’s office.