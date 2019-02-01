Charges have been filed against a DuBois man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Jan. 18, DuBois City Police charged Jeffrey M. Bearer, 37, 300 W. Logan Ave., DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and harassment. The charges resulted from an incident which occurred at 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 2.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police made contact with a woman who said that Bearer threatened to kill her and made a gesture towards cutting her throat at a residence in the city.
While she was waiting in a vehicle, Bearer allegedly came outside, screaming at the woman and said, “I’m going to kill you.” Furthermore, Bearer allegedly made motions with his hand, as though he was cutting or slicing his throat.
When the woman attempted to pull out of the driveway, Bearer allegedly punched her vehicle’s side mirror, causing it to fold inward.
In a written statement, the woman said she was fearful for not only her life, but the lives of her grandchildren, and if something wasn’t done, she felt as though something bad was going to happen.
Bearer’s preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Ford’s office.
