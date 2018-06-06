DuBOIS — A 43-year-old DuBois man has been charged in connection with a stabbing which occurred at 11:39 p.m. Friday at a residence located at 9 N. Jared St., DuBois.
Bradly Jay Oswalt, 9 N. Jared St., has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He is accused of stabbing Mark Harris.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, Cpl. Lanny Prosper of the DuBois City Police Department said he arrived at the scene and found Harris covered in blood.
Harris told the police that “Ozzie” stabbed him and he needed an ambulance. While applying pressure to wounds on his arms, Harris said he was also stabbed in the leg.
Harris was told by the police to sit down near the patrol car while Prosper and Officer Zane Rhed started walking toward the rear of the building. Prosper said he saw blood in the alley and on the sidewalk leading to apartment C. The door was open to the apartment and there was a large pool of blood at the entryway.
When the police entered the apartment, they saw Oswalt standing in his kitchen and he was taken into custody.
“A fix blade knife was laying on the floor in front of the couch. Oswalt stated that Harris had assaulted him and stabbed him,” the affidavit said. “Oswalt stated that the knife on the floor was the one he used.”
Oswalt was then placed in a patrol car and read his Miranda warnings. Oswalt stated that he was not going to the police without an attorney.
Harris was interviewed at Penn Highlands at 12:47 a.m. Saturday. He had stab wounds to his left shoulder, right arm, right side and left thigh.
According to the affidavit, Harris said he went to “Ozzie’s” house earlier in the night, where he was given a Bud Light pounder by Oswalt and they started talking.
“Harris stated that they began arguing over a former girlfriend and both stood up. Harris stated that Oswalt started stabbing him near the doorway,” the affidavit said. “Harris took his shirt off to apply pressure to his wounds and went out the door towards the alley. Harris stated that he was yelling that he needed an ambulance. Oswalt told him that he would call one but was going to tell them that Harris broke into his apartment.”
Oswalt was placed in the Clearfield County Jail, according to police.
