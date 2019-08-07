A 34-year-old DuBois man accused of trying to strangle a woman twice in one day will face formal arraignment at the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 21.
On July 28, Sandy Township Police charged Matthew Shane Gallahan in two separate cases, with a felony count of strangulation — applying pressure to throat or neck — a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. The incidents occurred at different times on July 28.
Gallahan’s preliminary hearings were held Friday at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford in DuBois, where his cases were held for court, or put on the trial list. He has been confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of bail; $100,000 in the first case and $5,000 in the second case.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the first incident occurred at 1:16 a.m. July 28 when the police responded to a report of an incident at a residence, where the complainant said Gallahan was reportedly high on methamphetamine and had struck her several times. She said he was acting erratic and very aggressive.
The woman reportedly said she and Gallahan had been arguing all day and it became physical just prior to her calling 911, the affidavit said.
The woman told officers she attempted to leave the residence but Gallahan would not let her. She said he began slapping her in the face and then walked up behind her and placed her in a rear choke hold. She reportedly said she could not breathe from the pressure he was applying to her throat and neck area. The woman said she lost consciousness from the amount of pressure Gallahan applied. She told officers that she fled upstairs after he let her go and she regained consciousness, because he picked up a large butcher knife in the kitchen and started walking toward her, pointing it at her.
The affidavit said Gallahan reportedly put the knife down when he heard her call 911 and ran from the residence. The police said there were red marks on her face and the back of her neck from the alleged contact.
Gallahan reportedly left the scene on foot and police were unable to locate him at that time.
The second incident, according to an affidavit, occurred at 10:08 a.m. July 28 at the same residence. The woman went to the police station to report that Gallahan allegedly assaulted her again at the same residence by wrapping his arm around her neck in a choke hold and choked her.
The woman reportedly said she was able to get away from Gallahan and got in her car and locked the doors in fear for her safety as he proceeded to try to attempt to assault her further.
Gallahan then allegedly punched the window of the vehicle in an attempt to break the glass to get at the woman, who then started the car and left the area.
According to the affidavit, Gallahan was arrested for strangulation in Frederick County Virginia on June 13, 2013, and was found guilty based on his prior criminal history.