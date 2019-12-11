DuBOIS — A 38-year-old DuBois man faces felony assault charges following a Nov. 24 incident in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office.
On Nov. 25, DuBois City Police charged Daniel John Confer, East Washington Avenue, with three felony counts of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a summary count of harassment.
He is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2020, at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to an East Washington Avenue residence in response to a report of a man who was allegedly assaulted at Confer’s residence, also on East Washington Avenue.
The victim reportedly said Confer started yelling and screaming at him and calling him names. The victim said Confer was reportedly so enraged that he punched him in the mouth and head causing him to “black out.”
The victim said that when he “came to” Confer was pressing him down into the couch and he began to cut at his left ankle with a black- or camouflage-colored pocket knife, making numerous slashes. When the victim was able to get up and away from Confer, Confer allegedly began to swing the knife at the victim, cutting holes in his shirt near the stomach and left shoulder areas, where police observed slash marks just below a tattoo, the affidavit said. The victim then fled the residence and went to another East Washington Avenue residence.
While EMS was providing care to the victim, police reportedly went to Confer’s residence where Confer reportedly opened the door and swung it wide open before walking back into his living room.
“There Confer stood in front of his Christmas tree, arms crossed and stated, ‘It’s my PTSD! I had a PTSD incident!’” according to the affidavit.
When the police officer stated that he did not know what a PTSD incident was, Confer reportedly became more infuriated. He allegedly began to clench his fists and stated numerous times, “You’re gonna have to shoot me! I’m going to charge you and you’ll have to shoot me!” He also reportedly told the police that he knows “martial arts” and that the officers didn’t want to mess with him.
Confer then allegedly moved toward his kitchen and picked up a blue propane torch and ignited it. He reportedly stood there with the torch in his hand, pointing it toward himself, and said, “I’ll light myself on fire,” over and over again, the affidavit said.
An officer reminded Confer that children were inside the house and if he set the house on fire, he could threaten their lives, the affidavit said. After a few threats, Confer reportedly shut the torch off.
As Confer began moving toward the officer, the officer tackled him and told him he was under arrest, the affidavit said. They landed on the couch and Confer reportedly began to fight back, immediately reaching for the police officer’s firearm with his right hand, as the officer was controlling his left arm.
During the scuffle, Confer allegedly kicked the officer in the head, as well as another officer. Confer reportedly continued to try and pull the firearm from the officer’s holster and he was struck four to five times in the head, as the officer continually demanded he left go of the gun and stop resisting.
The second officer was also ordering Confer to stop resisting and was delivering stuns from his taser to Confer’s midsection, the affidavit said.
The officers were eventually able to subdue Confer, and he was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for medical treatment.