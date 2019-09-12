A DuBois man faces charges of growing marijuana plants in his apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Sept. 5, DuBois City Police charged Jeremy Clinton Curry, 26, Grant Street, DuBois, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, at 9:56 a.m. on March 3, police were called to a Grant Street apartment where they were told by Clearfield County Domestic Relations officers that when Curry let them inside they smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
The affidavit said Curry invited the officers into his residence and they saw several potted marijuana plants and a black growing tent which had several marijuana plants inside under grow lights.
The police went into the residence to speak with Curry and reportedly also noted a very strong odor of marijuana throughout the apartment, the affidavit said. While walking up the stairs to speak to Curry, who was in the living room, the officers reportedly saw, in plain sight, potted marijuana plants in a closet with the door open and grow lights on in the closet.
With Curry reportedly agreeing to a search of his apartment, the police found 12 marijuana plants and a jar of marijuana was located in the kitchen. There were reportedly potted marijuana plants and grow lights in the closet. There were also allegedly potted marijuana plants and grow lights in the kitchen in a grow tent. In the bathroom, there reportedly were more potted marijuana plants with grow lights.
Curry also reportedly filled out a voluntary statement admitting to the possession of the items located in the residence, the affidavit said. The items were taken into evidence and the 12 plotted plants were dried and packaged along with packaging the other suspected marijuana. After being sent to the Erie Crime Lab, the items were determined to be marijuana.
Curry’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11 at Ford’s office.