DuBOIS — A 40-year-old DuBois man is facing several drug-related charges, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Oct. 4, DuBois City Police charged Richard C. Petrillo Jr., 111 Wasson Ave., with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Monetary bail, set at $25,000, was posted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were patrolling the area of West DuBois Avenue on Oct. 4 and saw a silver Chevrolet Malibu backed into a white garage located in the alley between DuBois and Crawford.
As the police neared, the driver, who was seated in the vehicle, allegedly made an effort to conceal himself by leaning backward in his seat and ducking his head. This alerted the police to the vehicle and the police positioned the patrol vehicle nearby to observe. Within moments, an individual exited the building located on property on West DuBois Avenue and entered the vehicle through the front passenger side door, the affidavit said.
The vehicle later left this area and the police conducted a traffic stop because only the right half of the license plate light was reportedly functioning and the registration plate was illegible, the affidavit said.
The police identified the driver as Petrillo, who was asked where he was coming from and he reportedly replied his “buddy’s house.” He was asked what he had been doing at the garage on West DuBois Avenue, and he reportedly replied that he had been there “waiting for his buddy.” The affidavit stated that Petrillo asked for the reason he was being stopped and the police told him that he was reportedly coming from a suspected drug house. When asked by the police if he had anything in the vehicle, Petrillo reportedly said he had a marijuana pipe.
Once a backup arrived for the police, Petrillo was asked to exit the vehicle and walk to the rear. The police took possession of the marijuana pipe and asked him if there was anything else. Petrillo allegedly replied there was some more marijuana inside the vehicle.
The police then searched the vehicle and reportedly found a glass jar containing marijuana and a plastic pouch in the driver’s side door map pocket containing two rolled up baggies with a white crystal substance which appeared to be methamphetamines, the affidavit said.
Petrillo was reportedly handcuffed and secured in the rear of the patrol vehicle. In the trunk, the police allegedly found a red backpack which contained numerous glass and plastic jars/containers of suspected marijuana, many plastic baggies in different sizes, a digital scale and additional smoking devices.
Based on the numerous containers of marijuana, the variety and number of baggies and the digital scale, the police believes Petrillo is engaging in the distribution of marijuana, according to the affidavit. Also, based on the presence of suspected methamphetamines, the police believe Petrillo is in possession of methamphetamines, and that the containers, packaging and associated devices surrounding the substances are paraphernalia for the purpose of storing and consuming the substances.