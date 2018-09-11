DuBOIS — A 50-year-old DuBois man is accused of assaulting his wife and allegedly trying to blow up a home as a result of an incident Sept. 4-5 on West Long Avenue in DuBois.
DuBois City Police have charged David E. Olewinski with a felony count of risking catastrophe, misdemeanor counts of assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were dispatched to the residence following a report that Olewinski assaulted his wife and then fled the scene in her vehicle.
The victim reported that she and her husband were separating and while he was packing his belongings he pushed a crossbow into her and asked her if she wanted to die today. He then allegedly struck her with a package of crossbow arrows, causing her to sustain injuries on her arms. He then reportedly pinned her against a wall in the dining room of the house, causing injuries to her back and possibly additional cuts to her arms. Before he left, he punched her twice on the side of the head and the lip, the affidavit said.
The victim reported the incident to police and then told them that the previous night she had been alerted to the smell of gas inside the house, the affidavit said. She asked Olewinski why he had turned the gas on, and he replied that he didn’t remember doing that. The victim said she opened windows and vented the house. The police spoke with the victim about the gas smell and contacted the fire department to check the scene for hazards.
The affidavit also stated that Olewinski had been heard by a juvenile to threaten to burn the house down. Neighbors also reported smelling gas from outside the residence.
Olewinski was found in the vehicle on Cemetery Avenue in DuBois, where he was taken into custody. A search found an unconventional smoking device with residue of apparent marijuana in his left front pocket, the affidavit said. Once taken into custody, the odor of marijuana was reportedly emanating strongly from the vehicle. A plastic bag which held an overwhelming smell of marijuana was found. Other items of marijuana paraphernalia reportedly were located inside the plastic bag, including two metal grinders, two digital scales, and a baggie containing two marijuana cigarette remnants.
In lieu of $25,000 bail, Olewinski was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.
