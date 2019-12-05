DuBOIS — A 40-year-old DuBois man faces assault charges following a domestic dispute at a residence in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Nov. 23, DuBois City Police charged Daniel Edward Snider, West DuBois Avenue, DuBois, with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, making terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a West DuBois Avenue residence for a report of a domestic disturbance. When the police arrived at the scene, one officer spoke to Snider, while another spoke to the victim, who reportedly said she and Snider, her live-in boyfriend, got into a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault.
The victim was hysterically crying, her clothing was disheveled and her hair appeared to be pulled from a hair tie, the affidavit said. She told the police that Snider had slapped her across the face and shoved her to the ground. She said she then ran upstairs to avoid Snider, but he followed her.
The affidavit said while running up the stairs, Snider again allegedly shoved her, from behind, and she fell while going up the steps. She said she then fled to the bedroom where he slapped her and then choked her. She said she nearly lost consciousness, the affidavit said.
While being attacked in the bedroom, Snider reportedly told the woman, “I’ll kill you.” The woman showed the police officer her neck where there reportedly appeared to be scrapes on the left side of her neck, redness on the right side and a scrape on her elbow.
The affidavit said Snider denied any physical contact. When he was being placed in handcuffs for domestic assault, he reportedly said the woman was attacking him.
Unsecured bail was set at $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday before Ford.