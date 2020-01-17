PENFIELD — A 30-year-old DuBois man has been charged in connection with a disturbance at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 10 at a business on Bennetts Valley Road, Huston Township, Clearfield County, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
State police in DuBois charged Richard J. Bonanno, Hemlock Road, DuBois, with felony counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, person present and making terroristic threats, misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and harassment and several summary traffic violations.
Bonanno is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for today at Ford’s office.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the business, where they learned that Bonanno and his mother were involved in a verbal altercation earlier that day at his residence. The affidavit said his mother then reportedly received a phone call from Bonanno while she was working that he was heading there to slit her throat. The woman reportedly called her husband to tell him what was going on, and while heading to the business her husband spotted Bonanno in his 2015 silver Dodge Durango traveling north on Route 255 in excess of 100 miles per hour and could not catch up to him.
The victim reportedly locked the doors of the business prior to Bonanno’s arriving there. According to the affidavit, Bonanno tried to break into the business with numerous employees present, including the victim. He was reportedly told to leave several times but continued to attempt to gain entry, causing damage to the front door.
When he arrived at the scene, the victim’s husband was able to subdue Bonanno until police arrived, the affidavit said. Bonanno reportedly admitted to having “snorted” methamphetamine.