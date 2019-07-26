DuBois City Police have charged William Jack Powell, 44, 115 N. Second St., DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at 2:13 p.m. on June 22.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were called to a North Second Street residence in response to a report from a woman that there was a man with a gun. The call was then immediately disconnected.
Dispatch received an additional call from a man advising that Powell allegedly pulled a black handgun on him. Upon arrival in front of a residence on North Second Street, police confronted Powell and asked if he was in possession of a handgun. He reportedly told them it was a BB gun and it was then inside the residence.
Powell reportedly directed police to a black handgun on a table which was confirmed to be a BB gun.
Powell’s reportedly told police he “brought it with him to feel safe.” He reportedly said he did not agree with a custody exchange with his wife and that she began to leave with their child and was walking toward another man’s vehicle. He reportedly said that he ran toward the vehicle in order to prevent his wife from leaving.
According to the affidavit, Powell reportedly said he retrieved the BB gun because his children were present and he didn’t want it left unattended in the residence. He said that he was in possession of the BB gun due to recent target shooting in his back yard.
The woman’s father, who was present at the time of the incident, was contacted by police. During questioning, the father said that Powell was not in the process of target shooting as he had not seen the BB gun since the previous day, the affidavit said.
The man in the vehicle told police that he was seated in the vehicle when Powell allegedly confronted him. He said he noticed the gun in Williams’ hand as Williams began walking away from him. The man stated that Powell reportedly pointed the gun in his direction as the confrontation continued. He said that Powell never verbally threatened him or made reference to the gun. However, the man was not initially aware that the handgun was a BB gun.
The affidvait said a neighbor told police that Powell “aggressively and angrily” ran up North Second Street and toward East Second Avenue. The neighbor said Powell was “clearly angry” and the wife was chasing after him yelling, “don’t do it.” The neighbor reportedly said Powell replied, “I’ve had enough. I’m done.”
The neighbor said Powell reportedly proceeded to the vehicle parked near East Second Avenue and verbally confronted a male in the vehicle. She said Powell returned to North Second Street and she saw he was carrying a black handgun. She said she only called police after seeing the handgun as disorderly conduct scenarios commonly take place in front of Powell’s residence due to his relationship with his wife and the other man.
Powell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Ford’s office.