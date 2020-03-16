DuBOIS — A 50-year-old DuBois man has been charged with driving under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 5, state police in DuBois charged Scot Vaughan Moldenhauer, West Weber Avenue, with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations as a result of an incident between 3-11 p.m. Jan. 13 in the area of the Bee Line Highway cross with Old 255 Road, Sandy Township.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a Silver Chevrolet pickup truck, which was pulled over along the berm of the road, not using hazard lights. Earlier, police reportedly sighted the vehicle swerving across the lane divider, swaying over the northbound shoulder, not using a turn signal when switching into the turning lane, travel straight in the turning lane, and swaying across and onto the shoulder several times, the affidavit of probable cause stated.
Police approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and Moldenhauer was identified as the driver. The affidavit said his pupils were reportedly dilated and he reacted slowly to the light from the trooper’s flashlight. He allegedly appeared to be anxious, sweaty and talkative. He told police he was driving to Clearfield.
The affidavit said Moldenhauer reportedly said he knew he missed the I-80 entrance to go toward Clearfield and that he planned to drive through Penfield and get on the interstate in lieu of turning around. The defendant was reportedly speaking fast and was nervous. He consented to field sobriety testing and then was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
On Jan. 31, toxicology reports showed Moldenhauer positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood.
Moldenhauer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 17 at Ford’s office.