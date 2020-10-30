ST. MARYS — A DuBois man has been charged with a felony after he was allegedly hired to complete several contracting jobs for a St. Marys couple, which were never completed.
Joseph George Sabatose, 56, of DuBois, is charged with theft by deception by false impression, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 20.
City of St. Marys Police report that in Oct. 2019, two victims hired a contractor to perform work on their Teaberry Road residence in St. Marys. The contractor employed Sabatose, who performed work with a crew on this project. During this time, Sabatose allegedly spoke with the victims about other projects he could do by himself, and bypass hiring him through the first contractor, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Nov. 3, 2019, Sabatose reportedly gave a proposal for several items at their residence, totaling $10,945 for a furnace replacement, ceiling panel work, wallpaper and painting work and work in two bathrooms. The victims accepted and signed it, giving him a check for $2,600 on Nov. 6, 2019, a check for $3,106 on Nov. 19, 2019 and $336 on Jan. 14, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause, as well as another check for $900 on Jan. 15, 2020, with a total of $8,042 for the work Sabatose did not finish.
Sabatose gave another proposal for additional work of $636 on Jan. 16, 2020. The victims allegedly gave him another check for $450 on Jan. 21, 2020, and another for $169 on Jan. 23, 2020, and a last check for $2,156, totaling $10,817.
The victims documented conversations with Sabatose that occurred during the process, as well as after the work allegedly ceased Jan. 24, 2020, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Sabatose allegedly promised to finish the work but did not show up, and reportedly even sent a letter to the victims from the Clearfield County Jail, promising to finish the work after his release.
Being that the victim’s furnace work or sunroom ceiling panel were reportedly never started, there was a loss of $6,156. The wallpaper, painting and bathrooms were finished, but not to the victims’ desire, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The outlet and crawl-space door were not finished, with a loss of $300, and $6,456 between both contracts with Sabatose.
The victims offered police copies of all of the checks that were presented to Sabatose, signed and deposited into other banks, as well as signed contracts, copies of quotes for materials and documentation of all conversations with Sabatose, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Sabatose’s preliminary hearing is set for 11:30 a.m. Nov. 24.