DuBOIS — A DuBois man is facing several felony charges in connection with an alleged assault of a young girl at his residence, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On May 20, state police in DuBois charged Cletus Alan Ripple, 55, North Continental Drive, with three felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, four felony counts of corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or above, a misdemeanor count of indecent assault and three summary counts of harassment.
Ripple was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $1,000,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday during centralized court in Clearfield.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police received a report in April 2021 alleging that Ripple inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl.
On April 6, a forensic interview was conducted of the victim, who related that she was at Ripple’s residence when he allegedly touched her inappropriately more than one time, the affidavit said. The victim was reportedly very upset during the interview and said the incident made her very uncomfortable.
The victim also stated that Ripple reportedly exposed himself one time while they were swimming at his residence. Ripple reportedly told the victim it was an accident and that he was sorry, according to the affidavit.
On April 19, Ripple was interviewed at the state police DuBois station, and he denied inappropriately touching the victim, but later stated that it may have happened by accident, the affidavit said.
He also allegedly confirmed that he did expose himself to her, but related it may have happened by accident, the affidavit said.
On May 19, Ripple was interviewed a second time in which he allegedly confessed that he touched the victim inappropriately on three separate occasions, the affidavit said. He related that what the victim reported is accurate, according to the affidavit.