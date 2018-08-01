DuBOIS — Michael B. Roy, 59, 290 Rural Ave., DuBois, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with a felony count of criminal attempt to commit indecent assault, two felony counts of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count of indecent assault with a person less than 16 years of age.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office, the charges stem from an incident which occurred a little after midnight on Feb. 11, when the police were dispatched to Quarry Avenue.
Upon arrival, a woman told officers that a 15-year-old male was staying overnight and she was made aware that the juvenile had been touched inappropriately by a known male earlier in the evening. The woman said the male’s name was Roy and those at the residence were all very familiar with him.
The woman said that the male juvenile had returned home around 11:30 p.m. after being dropped off by Roy. The woman said initially she was not made aware of the incident and discovered that when the male juvenile arrived home he had told her son what had happened, the affidavit said. Her son encouraged the male juvenile to tell the woman what happened.
Police reportedly spoke to the male juvenile briefly and asked him if they could contact a parent to meet them at this location, as the police wanted them to be present while speaking to him about the incident. The juvenile said that his mom was out of town and could not be reached by phone and that she knew he was staying at the woman’s house. The police made contact with the juvenile’s adult sister, who agreed to meet with them.
The juvenile explained the incident to the police and was later interviewed during a forensic interview. The juvenile stated that he was contacted by Roy, via text message, earlier in the evening and asked if he wanted to go out and celebrate his becoming a member of the fire department. Roy told him they were going to go ride ATVs and also go to the fire hall.
The juvenile said he, with two other friends, met Roy in the parking lot of Giant Eagle, but Roy advised that only he could go and not his friends.
The juvenile got into Roy’s truck and Roy stopped to pick up some beer and drove around for a long time. He said they went to a camp but did not stay there. He said they also stopped to get some food in Penfield. He said that, while driving, Roy asked if he wanted a beer and said he would not tell on him. The juvenile stated that he said no and did not have beer at any point during the time he was with with Roy. He said Roy kept talking about inappropriate things. They never did go to the fire hall or ride ATVs.
The juvenile said they then drove back to Roy’s house. He said that, while there, Roy suggested they go upstairs to watch TV, and while upstairs, Roy asked the juvenile to lay down with him on the bed. The boy refused, the affidavit said. Roy then suggested they go back downstairs and sat on a couch. Roy came over to where the juvenile was sitting and started rubbing his back under his hoodie and told him to stay away from his phone. The juvenile told police that he intended to call 911 during the encounter, but could not get a private moment without Roy’s becoming aware. Moments later, the juvenile said Roy began reaching around his waist and was trying to place his hands under the waistband. The juvenile said he immediately leaned forward, pulled away and got up, acting like he was stretching in order to distance himself from Roy. The juvenile then said he told Roy that he was leaving and was going to walk home. Roy said he would give him a ride and ended up taking the juvenile to his friend’s house.
On Feb. 22, the juvenile underwent a forensic interview.
On March 11, Roy agreed to come to the police station and speak about the incident. Roy relayed much of the same story regarding how they met and the places to which they drove. He said he did put his hands on the juvenile’s back and rubbed it, but he said he did not recall placing his hands in the juvenile’s waistline. The affidavit said Roy’s demeanor appeared to change and he appeared very sad. The police advised Roy that it wasn’t too late to get help regarding the allegations. Roy admitted to drinking on weekends and made mention of wanting to shoot himself or get pills to end it all, the affidavit said. Due to Roy’s admissions, the police felt he needed to talk to someone immediately and Roy agreed to go to Penn Highlands.
The charges were filed July 20.
