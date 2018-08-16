DuBOIS — A 60-year-old DuBois man has been charged by Sandy Township Police with making terroristic threats following a domestic violence incident Aug. 6 at his residence at 896 Juniata Street Extension, DuBois.
Shane Cullen Marshall was charged with one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed at the office of District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police were called to Marshall’s residence because he was “freaking out and threatening to kill (his wife) and her dogs.”
Officers Erik A. Rupp, Scott Johnson and Travis Goodman arrived on the scene, with Johnson arriving just moments before the other officers. Johnson told the other officers that he heard a “pop” sound that resembled a small caliber gun shot coming from the wooded area to the rear of the residence. At this time, the wife pulled into the driveway and asked what was going on. The police told her that a woman had reported a domestic incident situation at the address. The wife told officers that the woman was her mother and that she called her and told her that her husband was threatening to kill her.
While officers were speaking to the wife, Marshall approached them from the wooded area behind the residence, the affidavit said. Marshall said he recently had back surgery and was experiencing emotional issues and other complications from coming off his pain medications. He was then reportedly given the opportunity to go to the hospital to speak to a mental health delegate.
While at the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room, he was examined and deemed to be in need of immediate treatment and was later transported to a facility in Pittsburgh, the affidavit said.
The wife came to the police station after leaving the hospital where she was the petitioner for a 302 warrant against her husband, the affidavit said. The police said the wife reported that she came home around 5 p.m. and met a friend to go shopping. Her husband was allegedly yelling at her for leaving and started driving his vehicle back and forth at them like he was going to run them over.
The wife left with her friend to go shopping and then went home, the affidavit said. She said she believed he was in the house sleeping but he wasn’t. She heard a car pulling into the driveway. She reportedly said he backed into a trailer while trying to park. She said she went outside and he got out of the car and started yelling and told her to get in the house. When she told him she was going to call the police, he told her he would choke her and kill her.
The wife said she slowly went around the house to avoid him so she could get to her car. He yelled at her to come back but she was able to leave. She then called her mother and told her what happened.
According to the affidavit, Marshall communicated directly to his wife that he was going to commit a crime of violence, namely choke her and killing her and her dogs, with the intent of terrorizing her. The wife told the police that her husband has been physically and mentally abusive to her in the past. She said she was in fear that he would act out with his threats and said she believed he would try to kill her or seriously hurt her.
Marshall’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Ford’s office. Unable to post bail, set at $10,000 monetary, Marshall was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
