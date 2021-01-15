DuBOIS — A man has been charged with manufacturing psychedelic mushrooms in his DuBois apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On Dec. 29, 2020, DuBois City Police charged Nicholas Anthony Kramer, 27, E. Scribner Ave., with manufacture of a controlled substance — a felony — and possession of a controlled substance.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police were called to a reported structure fire at 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24, 2019 at an East Scribner Avenue residence with an occupant refusing to leave the apartment.
The police arrived at the scene and assisted the fire department as needed. The fire chief told police that he located a jar with liquid in it that was on a hot plate in one of the upstairs bedrooms, the affidavit said. The fire chief also said that he observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia laying on the living room coffee table.
The police spoke with the tenant, Kramer, who told them that it was a science experiment. When asked what he was using it for, Kramer reportedly said it was a serum for mushrooms, which he ingests to obtain a high, the affidavit said and noted that he was referring to the controlled substance known as Psilocybin.
Kramer agreed to allow the police search his apartment, the affidavit said. During the search, the police allegedly found several smoking devices laying on the living room coffee table, a metal tin that contained two small crystal rocks of methamphetamine, one blue tablet believed to be ecstasy and one strip of green believed to be LSD.
In an upstairs bedroom, the police reportedly found several smoking devices used to smoke marijuana and two metal grinders with marijuana residue in them, in addition to a plastic container with several mushrooms (Psilocybin), the affidavit said. In another bedroom, the police allegedly found two large plastic bins with small pieces of styrofoam. They had markings on the top of A-plus and B-plus with dates written. In addition, two hot plates, one dehydrator and one air purifier were found, as well as one jar on the hot plate which had the markings B-plus with a date written on the lid.
The affidavit said another bedroom reportedly had several glass jars with foil on top that contained elements of cultivating Psilocybin. In the kitchen, the police found a large aluminum pressure cooker that was on the stove and was still hot to the touch. Inside, the police found several more glass jars containing the same material as the substance in the jars upstairs. The police also found another jar of serum and three syringes of serum in the pressure cooker. The total number of jars containing the psilocybin substance was 27.
Kramer allegedly admitted to manufacturing Psilocybin for personal use only and said it helps with his medical conditions, the affidavit said.
On Dec. 14, 2020, a lab report from the Erie Crime Lab showed that the mushrooms were confirmed as Psilocybin; the two plastic baggies confirmed as MDMA (Ecstasy); strip of gel tabs was confirmed as LSD; the piece of blue tablet was confirmed as MDA (Sally).
Kramer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 29 at the DuBois Magistrate office.