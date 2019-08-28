A DuBois man has been charged with carrying a firearm without a license, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Aug. 21, DuBois City Police charged Ryan Michael Sprague, 36, Spring Avenue, DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license – no criminal violation, and summary counts of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were on patrol on Aug. 14 when they saw a red Nissan Rogue traveling east on West Weber Avenue. Police said a bald man was driving the vehicle and when he noticed the police, he turned his head and tried to hide his identity. The man then immediately turned into a driveway on West Weber Avenue and shut his vehicle and headlights off.
Police ran a check on the registration of the vehicle and it came back to Sprague and showed the registration expired in March. After traveling around the block once, the police noticed the man had exited the vehicle and was walking through back yards in the area toward South Avenue, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Sprague was carrying a black shoulder bag over his shoulder. Police made contact with Sprague as he was walking through the back yard of a residence on South Avenue, near the intersection of West Weber Avenue.
When the officer confronted Sprague, he was reportedly sweating heavily and seemed nervous. The officer reportedly asked him where he was going and why he left his vehicle where it was. Sprague told police that he was trying to find his friend’s house and just parked there. He then advised the police he had done nothing wrong, to which the officer told him that he parked in someone’s driveway and the registration on his vehicle was expired.
Police then asked Sprague to get out of the person’s yard and stand on the sidewalk and he walked to the intersection of Hubert Street and South Avenue, the affidavit said.
As the officer exited his patrol vehicle and spoke with Sprague about general information, Sprague reportedly kept reaching into his pockets and was acting very nervous. Sprague told the police he did not have an ID.
Clearfield County Control checked Sprague’s status and the police were advised that his license was suspended and he was wanted through Elk County, the affidavit said. While conducting a search, the police reportedly found a .45 caliber pistol in Sprague’s bag with one round in the magazine. Police took possession of the weapon and had Clearfield County Control check the gun’s serial number. Sprague advised the police he forgot about the weapon and it was his.
The affidavit said Sprague told them he bought it from a man about two months ago. When asked if he had a permit, Sprague reportedly said he didn’t.
Police were advised Elk County was not going to come for Sprague for the warrant. Sprague was then transported back to his vehicle and released from the back of the patrol vehicle. Police asked him the phone number of the man from whom he bought the weapon and he gave them a number.
Police called the number and were told the people whose number it was never owned a pistol and never sold one to Sprague. The police then asked Sprague again who from whom he purchased the gun and again he told them the same man.
The gun was then taken for evidence by police until they could determine the owner. After running the serial number of the weapon, Clearfield County Control advised police the gun was owned by a St. Marys man. The police called the St. Marys City Police to see if they could make contact with the gun owner but they were unable to locate him.
Sprague’s hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 at Ford’s office.