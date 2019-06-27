A DuBois man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at a local business on June 3 in Sandy Township, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Sandy Township Police filed the charges on June 12 against Terry Carl White, 67, 115 S. Highland St., DuBois.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police were dispatched to Priority First Credit Union, 364 Midway Drive, DuBois. The DuBois City Police were attempting to locate White who had gone to Kurt Johnson Auto Sales located on Franklin Street in the city and had allegedly taken a vehicle under the ruse that he was going to buy the vehicle. White allegedly failed to return with the vehicle and the dealership now reported the vehicle as stolen. There was a report that the blue Ford Explorer was seen at the credit union.
A township police officer had already arrived at the credit union, where he found the Explorer, which was parked in the lot, the affidavit said. The police entered the building and immediately saw the staff behind the counter with panicked facial expressions pointing frantically to an area to the officer’s right, the affidavit said.
When the officer walked around the corner, he saw another township officer attempting to take a man, later to be known as White, into custody, the affidavit said. Both the officer and White were allegedly on the floor of an office to the rear of the building. White was allegedly yelling out at the officer as he was being instructed that he was under arrest and to stop resisting.
White allegedly tried to resist being placed into custody. After he was secured, the police noticed that the other officer trying to take White into custody was missing his glasses and had cuts that were bleeding on the sides of his head, the affidavit said.
The officer requested the other officer to help him look for his glasses and told the other officer that White had allegedly turned around and punched him in the face, causing the injuries the other office saw.
The affidavit said White was then taken to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for an evaluation.
Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.