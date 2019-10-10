DuBOIS — A 58-year-old DuBois man faces drug-related charges following a Sept. 30 incident in DuBois, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
DuBois City Police charged Brian W. Hendrickson, 143 Robinson St., DuBois, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail, set at $10,000, has been posted. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a search of Hendrickson’s residence after a search warrant was obtained. At the time of the search, Hendrickson and another person were in the residence.
Hendrickson reportedly refused initially to provide any information as to the whereabouts of any contraband, the affidavit said.
The police reportedly found a black plastic fire safe in a cupboard above the closet in a bedroom. Within the unlocked safe numerous items of contraband reportedly were found, including:
— Six baggies of a white crystal substance, five of which were packaged for sale
— Eleven baggies of green leafy substance, 10 of which were packaged for sale
— Several items of paraphernalia to include baggies, a scale, a smoking device
The affidavit said Hendrickson reportedly admitted eventually that he was selling methamphetamine and marijuana. He reportedly said he sells the methamphetamine for $25 per 1/4 gram and the marijuana for $40 per “cut” (1/8 ounce).
According to the affidavit, Hendrickson reportedly admitted that the contraband found inside the house belonged to him.