DuBOIS — A 19-year-old DuBois man is facing felony charges for sexually assaulting a minor, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On July 15, state police in DuBois charged Jared Alan Beard, South Avenue, with 20 counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse (felony in the first degree), statutory sexual assault (felony in the second degree), aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Beard is confined to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday (today).
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Beard walked into the DuBois City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. on July 15 and said that he wanted to confess to a crime. It was determined that the alleged crime started on Drauckers Bottom Road in Union Township, Clearfield County, outside of the city’s jurisdiction, so the city police contacted state police.
While being interviewed, Beard allegedly said that around January of 2014 he began experimenting in sexual intercourse with a juvenile boy. The website, www.timeanddate.com was used to calculate the duration of time between the ages of Beard and the victim. Beard is four years, one month and 16 days older than the victim, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said Beard went into great detail describing the incidents. Beard reportedly said that when it first started in 2014 it was occurring two times a week and that it slowed down to one time per week over the years.
Beard allegedly told police that the most recent occurrence was approximately two weeks ago at a South Avenue residence. He allegedly said the sexual incidents happened at least 20 different times this year.
On July 15, after locating the parents of the victim, a forensic interview was scheduled at the Clearfield County Children’s Advocacy Center located in Clearfield. During the interview, the victim allegedly provided details of sexual incidents between he and Beard and stated that the most recent time was within one week ago, the affidavit said.