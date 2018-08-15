DuBOIS — A 31-year-old DuBois man has been charged by DuBois City police in connection with an alleged stalking incident at 3:29 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Mitchell David Kohler, 814 S. Highland St., DuBois, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, stalking and one summary count of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, Sgt. Shawn A. McCleary and two other city police officers responded to a West Scribner Avenue residence following a report of an unwanted male knocking on the door and refusing to leave. The victim advised Clearfield County Control that it was Kohler and that he had already been told by her and by police earlier that he was not to come back to the residence. Kohler is also on bail and there is a non contact clause with the victim.
Upon arrival, the police witnessed Kohler walking down the sidewalk off of the porch at the residence, the affidavit said. At that time, the two other officers stayed with Kohler outside of the residence and Sgt. McCleary knocked on the door and made contact with the victim. She reportedly said that at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 6, she called the police because Kohler was causing a disturbance at her residence. She reportedly said that when the police arrived, Kohler was told he was not welcome at the address and she and the police advised him that if he returned, he would be arrested for trespassing.
According to reports, she said that while she was returning from Brockway on DuBois Street she passed Kohler who was driving a white Toyota Corolla and that he turned his vehicle around and followed her all around town, the affidavit said. She stated that is when she drove to the police station where she was pulled over by an officer for an expired inspection sticker. She advised McCleary that during the traffic stop, she told the officer she was being followed by Kohler.
After receiving a traffic citation from the officer, the victim reportedly said that she drove home and went inside her residence and that shortly after going inside, she heard banging on the front door. She said she also heard Kohler outside yelling for her to let him in. She said she was afraid that he was going to get into the residence and assault her, the affidavit said. She reportedly said that Kohler has broken through her doors before and assaulted her. She said this is when she called 911 and police arrived on the scene.
Police said in the affidavit that Kohler admitted that he was on bail and was not supposed to have contact with the victim. He also reportedly admitted that he was told at the incident earlier that he was not welcome at the residence and not to come back. An officer who was at the incident at 5 a.m. and at the traffic stop confirmed that Kohler was told to leave and not come back or he would be arrested and that during his traffic stop with the victim, she advised him that Kohler was following her, the affidavit said.
Kohler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.
