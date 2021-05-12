DuBOIS — A Treasure Lake man has been accused of taking money to do construction on a home but not doing any work, according to a criminal complaint filed at the DuBois Magistrate office.
On April 26, 2021, Sandy Township police charged Joseph G. Sabatose, 56, Santo Domingo Court, DuBois, with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception –false impression.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police, on April 9, 2021, began an investigation into an alleged theft. The victims provided a proposal reportedly filled out by Sabatose on Nov. 27, 2020, to do construction work on their home. To date, no work has been done on their home.
The victims provided a written statement stating that they were looking to replace 10 windows at their home in Sandy Township. At the time of the proposal, Sabatose allegedly stated that there was a Black Friday deal going on that ended that day for the windows. The victims gave Sabatose $500 cash that day to order the windows to receive the lower price, the affidavit said.
The victims agreed upon a $2,400 down payment for the job and a total cost of $4,610 to complete the job, the affidavit said. On Nov. 28, 2020, the victims then gave Sabatose a check for $1,900 to complete the down payment. Sabatose reportedly told the victims that it would take two to three weeks for the windows to arrive.
After a few months, the victims had called Sabatose to check on the status of the order and Sabatose allegedly explained that due to a shortage in the plastic that the order was not ready yet, the affidavit said. On March 20, 2021, one of the victims ran into Sabatose at a local store and Sabatose reportedly explained that the windows came in two weeks prior to this date. On March 29, 2021, Sabatose allegedly called and said that he would bring the windows to the home on March 31, 2021, and sent a text message that he would start the job the following week, the affidavit said.
On April 2, 2021, the victim contacted a business where Sabatose stated that he was going to order the windows and was told by an employee that Sabatose never ordered any windows there, the affidavit said. The police also confirmed this with the business.
On April 20, 2021, the police spoke with Sabatose, who reportedly stated that he ordered the windows through another business, but after checking with that business, the police found that Sabatose did not order the windows from there either. Sabatose was then asked to tell the truth and he reportedly said he did not order the windows, but that he would buy them the next day. Sabatose was told by police to hold off at this time per the agreement and that contact was made with the district attorney about the incident, the affidavit said.
When charges were filed, Sabatose allegedly had not performed any work to the home nor had he ordered any material that he received advanced payment for, the affidavit said. Sabatose also allegedly explained to the victim that the windows were in and was being deceptive in his statements, knowing that no windows were ever ordered. Sabatose also allegedly cashed the check and the cash has not been returned, yet no services have been provided.
His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 28 at the DuBois Magistrate office.