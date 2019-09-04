A 28-year-old DuBois man faces charges after he allegedly hit and choked a man and threatened to kill him, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Aug. 30, state police in DuBois charged Shawn Douglas Shimmel, Gearhart Lane, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and simple assault and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, state police responded at 1:14 a.m. on July 14 to a reported simple assault which occurred on Gearhart Lane, Brady Township. Upon arrival, the police interviewed the victim, a man, who told him that he and his girlfriend are sleeping in the bedroom at the residence.
The victim said Shimmel is the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend and the residence they were at is owned by Shimmel, the affidavit said.
The victim stated that when Shimmel entered the bedroom, he reportedly grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground. Shimmel is accused of then beginning to hit the victim with a closed fist numerous times in the face before placing both hands around his throat and begin to choke him.
The victim also stated that Shimmel reportedly told him that if he did not leave the residence that he would kill him, the affidavit said.
The police saw scratches on the victim’s face and neck as well as minor cuts on the right outside of the victim’s forearm. Also, freshly dried red blood was seen by police on the face of the victim and the bridge of his nose. There was also a brush on the lower lip toward the left side of the victim’s mouth.
The police said they were unable to make contact with Shimmel at the scene because he fled the residence, the affidavit said.