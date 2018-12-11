DuBOIS — A 27-year-old DuBois man has been charged in connection with threatening to kill his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Nov. 29, Kevin Alexander Kear, 2067 Oklahoma-Salem Road, DuBois, was charged by Sandy Township Police with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and a summary count of harassment as a result of an incident which occurred at 9:45 p.m. Nov. 28 at his residence.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim called police in reference to needing to speak to an officer about filing a report. She said that she moved out of the residence on Nov. 24 because of ongoing relationship problems with Kear.
The affidavit said that on Nov. 28 she and Kear agreed that she would stay with the children at Kear’s house while he was working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. She told the police that Kear had called her on his break and said that he was coming to the house to talk to her. She said that Kear came in and told her to go into the bedroom and attempted to close the bedroom door.
The victim said that she told him no, to keep the door open. The victim said she sat down on the bed and that Kear told her that she needed to stop talking to another man because he wanted to work things out with her. He told her that he was going to kill himself and take her with him. The victim said Kear asked her if she wanted their children to grow up without their mother and father.
The affidavit said Marsh said Kear stood over her, putting his hands on her legs and squeezing while he told her that if he sees the other man’s number on the phone bill that he would take her with him.
The victim said Kear continued making threats to terrorize her, saying he would go to jail, get out in three years and find her when he got out. The victim said Kear told her he could buy guns in Pittsburgh and reminded her that he would still have his knives. The victim said that when Kear left, she took the children out of the house, the affidavit said.
Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured. Kear’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4 at Ford’s office.
