DuBOIS — A DuBois man accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford, DuBois.
Anthony Micha Schilling, 25, 511 1/2 Pifer St., DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with strangulation, two counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, assault and harassment as a result of an incident which occurred on the morning of June 8 at his residence.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, police responded to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for a woman being treated for injuries from being assaulted.
The woman reportedly told police that after an argument, Schilling became upset and started to assault her. She said he punched her in the face and head several times with a closed fist, head butted her in the forehead, bit her several times on the arm and leg, smashed her head against the wall in the house, pulled her hair and held a knife to her throat and the side of her body on two different occasions.
When he held the knife to her, he stated that she was going to die, the affidavit said. He is also accused of choking her several times with both of his hands around her neck to the point that she felt she couldn’t breathe and felt like she was going to pass out. She said she managed to get away from him by running out of the house and a friend took her to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
When the police spoke to her, they noted she had recent physical injuries on her head, face, arm, leg and neck. She had swelling on both sides of her face near her eyes and a small cut under her neck in addition to other injuries, the affidavit said.
The woman told the police that she believed Schilling was still at the house and gave them permission to go inside to get him. Police were notified by Clearfield County Control that Punxsutawney-based state police received a phone call from the woman’s mother, who told them that she just received a phone call from Schilling saying he was going to “slit her daughter’s throat.”
When DuBois City Police went to Schilling’s residence, accompanied by two state troopers, they knew an active warrant for his arrest from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department was outstanding.
As Schilling was being taken into custody, he made the comment that he was going to kill the woman, police said in the affidavit. He continued to make the threats despite being advised by the police to stop. As he was being escorted out of the residence, he reportedly made the comment, “I will kill all of you, you don’t know who you are messing with.”
Schilling remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.