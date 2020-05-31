LUTHERSBURG — A 32-year-old DuBois man was killed in a motorcycle accident at 7:26 p.m. Saturday on Kriner Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County, according to DuBois-based state police.
Theodore W. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene by Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder.
Police said the accident occurred when Wells, riding a 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide east on Kriner Road, went off the northern portion of the road and struck a culvert.
Upon impact with the culvert, the motorcycle became airborne and Wells was thrown from the motorcycle, the police said.