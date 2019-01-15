DuBOIS — Lee A. Sayers, 53, of Abby Road, DuBois, has been charged by Sandy Township Police with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 when the police were called to a domestic dispute on Abby Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause in the case.
Clearfield County Control said a woman reported that she was in an altercation with her husband, Sayers, and that he had left the scene in a dark green 4Runner. She also told CCC that he was high on meth and that he carried a handgun with him.
Upon arrival, police met with the woman and a 16-year-old juvenile. She told the police that earlier in the evening, she and Sayers had a verbal argument and he had left soon after.
At approximately 10 p.m., the woman said she was laying in her bed when Sayers allegedly returned to the house. She stated that he entered her bedroom and grabbed her by the hair, according to the affidavit.
Sayers then proceeded to drag the woman by her hair through the hallways and out into the living room area, where he let go and began kicking her in her back and butt area, according to the affidavit. The woman stated that as Sayers was dragging her, he told her that she was done.
The juvenile dialed 911 soon after, and then Sayers left the house. The woman took the phone from the juvenile and explained the incident to the 911 operator.
The juvenile stated that he was present during the incident and related the same information as the woman.
The woman reported that “she was in fear of Lee due to him being high on meth.”
Police were able to make contact with Sayers at his son’s residence in Treasure Lake. Officers were able to call Lee and ask him to meet outside. Sayers came out of the residence and police explained the reason for them being there. He was advised he was being arrested for domestic violence.
Sayers’ preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Ford’s office.
