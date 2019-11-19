DuBOIS — Sandy Township Police, on Nov. 13, charged James Michael Brown Jr., 29, South State Street, DuBois, with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment by physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police took a third party call in reference to a domestic assault in progress in the area of Dolphin Head Road in Treasure Lake. Two officers responded to the scene and met with the caller who stated they were in the residence when Brown allegedly came inside and charged his wife and began striking her several times in the head and face and also shoving her into a cupboard and wall. The woman reportedly screamed for help and for the caller to call the police. The caller met the police at the entrance of the residence.
The police were told Brown left with his wife, the affidavit said, and they searched the area for approximately 40 minutes attempting to locate both of them but were not able to do so. The police were then advised by an outside caller that Brown was allegedly getting a room at the Homewood Inn and Suites. The police went to the inn and one officer remained outside at a rear exit door, where he witnessed a woman running down the hall and going into a maintenance room.
The police officer directed the other officer and as he was talking he reportedly saw Brown run behind him and try to hide around a corner, the affidavit said. Brown was then taken into custody under suspicion of domestic violence.
A police officer reportedly spoke with the woman, who said Brown struck her several times (at least 10 times) while they were at their residence. She was asked if she willingly went with Brown when he asked her to go with him and she said she did, but she said she was told by Brown they were going to the hospital to get her head checked due to several bruises.
Police noted bruises above her left and right eyes, the affidavit said. EMS was then called and took the woman to the hospital to be evaluated.
Unsecured bail was set at $25,000. Brown’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at Ford’s office.