A DuBois man faces charges for allegedly trying to break into a home, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Jan. 21, Sandy Township Police charged Mitchell Paul Pisarcik, 28, 113 1/2 Fuller St., DuBois, with a felony count of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass and summary counts of criminal mischief, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct as a result of an incident which occurred at 9:46 p.m. on Jan. 20.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the police responded to a residential break in at a residence on Quarry Ave. The caller, a woman, told the 911 dispatcher that a male, who residents had never seen before, was trying to kick in their front door. The woman also said she believed the man was high on drugs.
A DuBois City police officer, who was in the area at the time, responded to the scene where he saw a man lying in the middle of Quarry Avenue outside the residence. The road was snow-covered and the temperature was 8 degrees, according to the officer’s report. Sandy Township police arrived moments afterward and attempted to speak to the man.
The affidavit said the knuckles on both of the man’s hands were bleeding and he was dressed in a t-shirt and jeans. The man told the police that he saw snakes everywhere and that they were biting at his ankles. The male was later identified as Pisarcik, who reportedly was under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that he was endangering himself and others and caused public inconvenience annoyance and alarm by creating a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose.
Police said they made contact with the woman and her fiancée, who lived at the residence. The couple had their friends over playing video games while their young daughter was sleeping upstairs, when they heard the screen door open, the affidavit said.
The man went to the door to see who it was and saw a man standing on their porch yelling at him to let him inside. The man was yelling that snakes and zombies were after him, the affidavit said. The man immediately locked the exterior door and spoke to the male through the window. He said he told the man to get out of there and go somewhere else or he was going to call the police.
At that time, Pisarcik allegedly started punching and kicking the window of the main door. The man noticed the window was breaking and was pushing out of its frame. The man said he grabbed a claw hammer and one of their friends grabbed a large frying pan preparing to defend themselves, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Pisarcik allegedly kicked the window out of the door and started climbing through it. The man said Pisarcik was halfway through the window of the door when sirens were heard approaching.
Pisarcik then allegedly ran to the rear of the house and started kicking at the rear door. After several failed attempts, Pisarcik allegedly ran and laid down on the road.
Police said the resident had shards in his hands and feet but refused medical treatment.
The door replacement cost is estimated to be approximately $400.
A preliminary hearing for Pisarcik is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday (today) before Ford.
Pisarcik is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
