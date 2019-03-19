Sandy Township Police have filed charges against a 27-year-old DuBois man as a result of a standoff which closed the Oklahoma-Salem Road and all surrounding side streets in the nearby area for more than five hours on March 8, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On March 12, the police charged Kevin Alexander Kear, 2067 Oklahoma-Salem Road, DuBois, with misdemeanor counts of making false statements/under penalty, assault, defiant trespass, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
Kear has been placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on Friday at Ford’s office.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield County Control dispatched the police at 2:26 p.m. on March 8 to the Oklahoma-Salem Road because a man, identified as Kear, at that location with a gun who was allegedly threatening to shoot himself.
The caller to 911, a woman, stated that Kear had “Facebooked” her and advised her that he was going to shoot himself and it was her fault, the affidavit said.
The police spoke with the woman who told them that Kear allegedly had gone to her residence in DuBois and tried to gain entry to the residence by kicking in the door. He demanded to be let in stating that he wanted to say goodbye to those who were at the residence. The woman refused to allow Kear to enter the house and told him to leave the premises, which he failed to do, the affidavit said.
While the woman was telling Kear to leave from behind the locked door, he allegedly produced a handgun and showed it to her and said, “I didn’t go buy this for nothing,” the affidavit said. This reportedly happened while she was holding a child.
In a written statement, the affidavit said the woman said she was “terrified” when he brandished a gun and she was concerned for not only her safety, but the safety of three children and a friend who were at the residence. This was due to a prior incident in which Kear had allegedly dragged the woman by clothing down a hallway and told her he was going to shoot her in the head.
After unsuccessfully attempting to kick the door in, the affidavit says that Kear then left the residence and proceeded to 2067 Oklahoma-Salem Road. Kear is currently on bail for a prior charge stemming from an incident with the woman and under the conditions of the bail, he was to have no contact with her.
It was also later discovered that Kear allegedly had gone to Dunham’s Sporting Goods located in the township within the hour prior to his arrival at the woman’s residence, and after falsely answering a question during the background check to purchase a handgun, and signing the document acknowledging it to be true and correct under penalty, he had purchased a handgun that was in his possession when he went to the woman’s residence, the affidavit said.
The circumstances created by Kear caused a state of emergency in the area of 2067 Oklahoma-Salem Road, the affidavit said.
As a precaution for the safety of others due to a firearm being involved and the possibility of shots being fired, the affidavit says, residents of adjacent homes had to be evacuated out of their own residences, a business had to be evacuated and closed, state and local roads were closed, a state police Special Emergency Response team was activated, an expanded municipal police presence was necessary from two departments, fire departments were called to the scene, transportation in the form of public school buses were re-routed and caused a public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm among local residents.
