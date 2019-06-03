FRANKLIN — A 27-year-old DuBois man faces charges for hitting a developmentally disabled person and throwing him out of a vehicle at a rest area on Interstate 80 in Venango County while he was an employee with Arc Human Services.
On May 28, Justin Blade Allen, 6 E. Dixon Ave., DuBois, was charged by Franklin-based state police with misdemeanor (first degree) counts of neglect of care of a dependent person and simple assault (second degree) and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct in connection with a May 2 incident at the eastbound I-80 rest area located at mile marker 30 in Irwin Township, Venango County, according to a criminal complaint filed at the office of District Judge Patrick E. Mowrey in Seneca.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police spoke with a witness who said he saw a white Kia Sorento pull up near the building next to the handicapped parking spot, and saw three males get out of the vehicle. The witness said that he saw the front seat passenger, later identified as Allen, strike the rear passenger in the back of his head.
The witness said after using the restroom, the victim returned to the rear of the vehicle, buckled his seat belt and closed the door.
Allen was then allegedly seen opening the rear door, throwing the victim onto the pavement and jumping on top of him, the affidavit said.
The witness said he then intervened and told the males to “take it elsewhere,” the affidavit said. Allen then allegedly picked up the victim and threw him into the back passenger seat before climbing into the back driver’s side seat beside him.
According to the witness, he could once again see arms flailing in the back seat as the three males left the rest area, heading east on I-80. The witness was able to get the registration plate from the vehicle by taking a photograph with his cell phone.
State police viewed the photograph and ran the registration through the FBI’s National Crime Information Center and determined the vehicle was owned by ARC Human Services, located in Washington, Pa. The police then contacted Washington County’s 24-hour crisis line to attempt to make contact with a supervisor of ARC Human Services.
At approximately 11 p.m. on May 2, the police talked with one of the ARC Human Services directors who advised them that it was one of their vehicles that was likely heading to a group home in DuBois. The director advised the police that the agency provides care for developmentally disabled adults and she would attempt to identify the vehicle and occupants. The police provided the director with details of the incident and advised that they wanted to ensure the welfare of the victim, and also requested that photos of the victim be taken.
On May 3, the executive director of ARC Human Services contacted the police and provided them with the names of the employees who were driving the vehicle the prior night, one of whom was Allen, as well as with information regarding the victim. She also noted that she contacted Clearfield County Adult Protective Services and said ARC Human Services was going to conduct its own internal investigation into the incident.
Later that day, an ARC Human Services investigator gave photographs of the victim to the police, both from the night of the incident and from the morning after the incident.
The other ARC employee, who was at the scene of the incident and was new to the job, was interviewed by police. He told the police that he saw Allen hit the victim on the back of his head as they were walking into the restroom. He also told the police that he saw Allen throw him onto the parking lot.
The affidavit also stated that the employee reported that after leaving the rest area, they drove a short distance down the road and pulled over due to the victim’s behavior. The employee said Allen got on top of the victim in the back seat and was restraining him and also noted that the hit to the back of the victim’s head, earlier, was hard and agreed Allen was rough getting the victim out of the vehicle. He also noted he saw Allen grab the victim’s arm and agreed bruising on the victim was caused by Allen.
Cell phone messages between Allen and the other employee showed that Allen allegedly asked him to lie about the incident and say he sat beside the victim in the car and not on top of him. The messages also allegedly showed Allen telling the employee to say he asked the victim to get out of the car and not to mention pulling him out.
When interviewed by the police, Allen initially denied striking the victim on the back of the head, and then stated, “I don’t remember smacking him in the back of the head,” according to the affidavit. Allen agreed it is not policy to throw the victim onto the ground. He said, “I did not mean to throw him onto the ground.” He said the policy is to “escort the victim out of the car and onto the ground when he’s having an episode.”
Allen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 26 at Mowrey’s office.