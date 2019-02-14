ST. MARYS — A DuBois man faces charges for the alleged sexual assault of a woman with disabilities for whom he was caring as part of his employment as a direct support professional.
According to court documents, Daniel Earl Smith, 48, of 423 Quarry Avenue, DuBois, faces two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person with a mental disability after staff with Fayette Resources reported suspicions about his interactions with a woman under his care at Windfall Homes.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, police were called by a Fayette Resources program specialist on Dec. 10, 2018, after another staff member reported concerns a sexual assault might have occurred previously.
According to the affidavit, the staff member was showering the victim, who, in addition to having a mental disability, has a physical disability and cannot move without assistance, on Dec. 9, 2018, when the victim asked her to stop. When the staff members asked what was wrong, the victim told her that “a guy hurt her.” When asked who, she responded, “A man that doesn’t work here anymore.”
Fayette Resources staff advised police that they suspected Smith of having committed an assault on the victim, according to the affidavit. Smith was a former employee who had cared for the victim, including help shower her. He reportedly had been fired for making inappropriate comments regarding being attracted to the victim. Prior to his dismissal, he reportedly paid extra attention to the woman and would volunteer to shower her.
On Dec. 11, 2018, police met with the victim and Fayette Resources staff. According to police, the victim became upset when the shower incident and a “bad man” were brought up.
On Jan. 14, 2018, police interviewed Smith. According to police, he acknowledged having sexual contact with the victim and admitted something that should not have happened with the victim. He also allegedly made comments about being attracted to her, showing extra interest in her and having feelings for her.
According to police, he also expressed concerns about Megan’s Law, losing his job and going to jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Smith at 11 a.m. March 5 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
