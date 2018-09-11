DuBOIS — Michael W. Miles, 40, DuBois, has been charged by DuBois City Police with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, contraband/inmate and a misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance following a July 6 incident at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Miles, who was an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, was attending his preliminary hearing on charges of terroristic threats and harassment. After waiving those charges, he asked officers if he could say goodbye to his brother. The police allowed Miles to give his brother a hug under the officer’s supervision. The officer stated that he saw the brothers kiss each other with open mouths.
A victim/witness employee told an officer that before the kiss, Miles’ brother had placed something in his mouth.
The affidavit said the police seized both brothers and attempted to stop Miles from swallowing anything he had in his mouth. He saw Miles make repeated swallowing motions and when made to open his mouth, nothing was found inside.
Miles was then placed in the police cruiser and taken to jail, where Miles admitted that he had swallowed something. It was determined that Miles had to be medically cleared before custody was transferred and he was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room.
While waiting for treatment, Miles allegedly admitted to swallowing a cellophane wrapper that contained pills. When asked what pills, he replied that it would have been Klonopin or Subutex pills. He reportedly stated, “That’s all he (his brother) could have gotten.”
The police asked Miles if he had previously attempted this kind of contraband transfer, because it was so quick. Miles told the police that it was “their move.” Despite admitting to consuming the pills, Miles refused to admit that his brother was involved, the affidavit said.
Once at the ER, Miles made himself vomit into a sterile vomit-bag. The ER nursing director examined the contents of the vomit bag and was able to locate the cellophane wrapper, the affidavit said.
On Friday, Miles waived his right to a preliminary hearing on these charges before Ford. He remains in jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
